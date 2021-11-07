Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 17,429 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 116,193.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,260,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.