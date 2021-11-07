Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 20,054 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 95,495.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 135.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

NYSE EGP opened at $199.22 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.93 and a 12 month high of $201.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.