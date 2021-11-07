Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 11,300 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 94,166.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

MASI stock opened at $280.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.49. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $296.32. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

