Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 72,940.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $244.76 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.79 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

