Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 10,853 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 108,530.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Signature Bank by 125.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $320.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $327.44.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.