Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,598,303 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,069 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.