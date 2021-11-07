Mettalex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $713,024.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $713,024.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00079960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.33 or 0.07379185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,682.89 or 0.99418149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

