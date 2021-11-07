MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Zacks reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.65. 5,255,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,488. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

