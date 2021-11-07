MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

