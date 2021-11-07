Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,066,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.