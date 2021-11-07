Mid-America Apartment Communities’ (MAA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of MAA opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

