Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 22nd

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of MPB opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $347.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

