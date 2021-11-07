Millennium Management LLC Buys 240,731 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7,118.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,731 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $36,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

