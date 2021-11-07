Millennium Management LLC Buys 269,147 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Planet Fitness worth $39,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

