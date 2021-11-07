Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $41,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.58. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

