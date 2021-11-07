MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Volume Tops $124,935.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $34.32 million and approximately $124,935.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00005103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.00307185 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,789,562 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

