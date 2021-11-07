MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $136,886.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00004956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.82 or 0.00302313 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00014476 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,789,824 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.