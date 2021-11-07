Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MTX traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 148,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerals Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.