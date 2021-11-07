Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:MTX traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 148,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
