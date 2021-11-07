Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Achieves $25.76 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $25.76 million and approximately $1,652.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $406.47 or 0.00623312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00080324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00096669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,367.72 or 1.00239785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.46 or 0.07145167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 63,365 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

