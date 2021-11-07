Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 830,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $793.68 million, a PE ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

