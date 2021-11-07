Mizuho Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

