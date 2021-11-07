Mizuho Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,651.33.

BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,701.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,631.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,307.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

