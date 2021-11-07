Mizuho Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $225.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,324.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $194.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,958,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,818,436 shares of company stock worth $408,818,152 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after acquiring an additional 305,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

