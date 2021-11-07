MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

