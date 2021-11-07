MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $58.63 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

