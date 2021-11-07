MML Investors Services LLC Invests $250,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $192.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $165.52.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.