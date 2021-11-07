MML Investors Services LLC Invests $250,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.
GTLS opened at $192.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $165.52.
In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
