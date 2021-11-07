MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 5.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,988,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,964,000 after purchasing an additional 386,951 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after buying an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 783,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,227,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.