MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

Shares of PTMC opened at $37.03 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

