Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mogo by 22.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter valued at $4,278,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOGO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 750,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $411.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 2.96.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

