Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.
Shares of MNST opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $80.51 and a 52 week high of $99.89.
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
