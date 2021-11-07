Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $80.51 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.