Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 13,248 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

