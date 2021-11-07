Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 12,811 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

