Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 138,315 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,315 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 2.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.41% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $66,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

