Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 56,752 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56,752 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $106,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 778,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $229,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.92. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

