Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 6,952 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $513.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.00 and its 200 day moving average is $424.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $520.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

