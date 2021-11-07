Morgan Stanley Acquires 185,443 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $62,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1,149.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000.

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

