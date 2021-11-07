Morgan Stanley Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $465.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.21.

CRL opened at $375.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $224.06 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

