Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,402,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $66,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

