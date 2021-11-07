Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $60,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

TRUP opened at $128.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $128.67.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $3,131,178 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.