Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $116,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $55.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

