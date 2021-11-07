Morgan Stanley Has $62.23 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 157,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 182.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $108.70 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

