Morgan Stanley Purchases 500,169 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.72 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.