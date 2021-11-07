Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $617.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $617.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $611.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.