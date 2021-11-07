Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NHYDY stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

