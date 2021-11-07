Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.
NHYDY stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
