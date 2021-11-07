Morgan Stanley Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $205.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

