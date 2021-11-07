Morgan Stanley Trims Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.