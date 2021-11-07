Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

MSI stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.44. 932,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,712. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $161.20 and a twelve month high of $254.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 328.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.