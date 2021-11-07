Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSGM. Benchmark dropped their target price on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 69.51% and a negative net margin of 146.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

