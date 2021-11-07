Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $923,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.92 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.