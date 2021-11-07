MRJ Capital Inc. Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

MRJ Capital Inc. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 4.2% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.49 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

